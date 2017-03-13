Two killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash just south of downtown Dallas, WFAA reports.
Police say an SUV was going the wrong way on Cedar Crest Boulevard, over the Trinity River, when it crashed into a Toyota Camry, according to the Dallas Morning News, just after midnight Monday.
The News reported that one victim was Jeffery Joiner, 58, according to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. The other driver has not been identified.
Both were found dead when officers responded to the crash about 12:15 a.m., the News reported.
Comments