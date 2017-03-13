Two killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas

1:41 Woman's body found in Trinity River with gunshot wounds, Dallas police say Pause

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

0:58 Texas comptroller talks about possibility of gold depository

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:22 A.J. Griffin pleased with Saturday start for Rangers

0:55 Rangers Andrew Cashner optimistic after exam

0:34 Jeff Banister says Joey Gallo has shown maturity at the plate