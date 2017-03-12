Father, son found dead in Dallas apartment

A father and son were found slain Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.
Irby Walton Sr., 69, and Irby Walton Jr., 41, were found dead from gunshot wounds at 10:30 a.m. in their apartment in the 3100 block of Simpson Stuart Road, according to Dallas police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, or to contact Detective Timmy Stewart at 214-671-3635 or at timmy.stewart@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
