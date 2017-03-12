Dallas school employee accused of having sex with student, asking if she was a ‘snitch’

A teacher’s assistant who is also a football coach at an Oak Cliff-area high school was arrested Saturday, accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.
Mickey Paul Jones, 38, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. and booked into the Lew Sterrett jail, Dallas police said.
Jones remained in jail Sunday evening with bail set at $50,000.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News, the girl told an investigator that the incident happened after she got in trouble and Jones took her to an in-school-suspension classroom in a portable building outside the main school.
The girl said that Jones left, and when he returned he told her to get up and started rubbing her leg. Then he put on a condom, looked out the peephole and had sex with her, according to dallasnews.com.
The girl said she told Jones that he had hurt her, and he told her not to tell, according to the story.
“You not no snitch?” she said Jones told her.
“Why would I tell?” the girl said she replied.
Dallas police are still investigating. Anyone with any information should call 214-275-1300.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
