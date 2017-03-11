Body of woman with gunshot wounds recovered in Trinity River in Dallas

The body of a 31-year-old woman who had been shot was found in the Trinity River overnight in Dallas, police said.
Lisa Marie Saenz was found about 11:40 p.m. near the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue after someone boating on the river saw the body. Police believe she had been shot to death and then placed into the river.
Dallas Fire-Rescue dive team assisted Dallas police with the recovery of the body.
Dallas Homicide Detectives say a woman's body was discovered near the river by boaters. pic.twitter.com/OoaTcX4Srq— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) March 11, 2017
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call Dallas police at 214-671-3624 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
