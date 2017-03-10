Dallas

March 10, 2017 8:57 PM

Man facing animal cruelty charge in Irving after allegedly stabbing dog to death

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

IRVING A man suspected of killing a dog while being filmed by surveillance cameras was in the Irving City Jail on Friday facing a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Joseph Ray Schell, 60, was identified as the man who stabbed a dog to death while he was being recorded. The surveillance video was widely distributed and led to him being identified, according to Irving police.

The dog was found dead by officers who were called to investigate at a business in the 1800 block of West Irving Boulevard on Feb. 27, according to a news release from the Irving Police Department.

Dallas

