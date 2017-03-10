Firefighters working to extinguish gas fire in downtown Dallas

Firefighters battled a fire sparked by a broken gas line and asked people to avoid the areas around Main Street, Pearl Street and Caesar Chavez Boulevard, according to published reports.
Structure Fire Working 2ND | 2100 MAIN ST (S PEARL EXPY/S CESAR CHAVEZ BLVD) | https://t.co/dgZuhCGvEU | 684 | 030004 | 14:49 | A— Dallas Fire Rescue (@dfrincidents) March 10, 2017
No injuries had been reported due to the fire, a story by WFAA said. The fire appears to be located at a construction site, according to reporting from NBC 5. Firefighters were fighting the blaze with multiple ladder trucks.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
