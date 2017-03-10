Dallas

March 10, 2017 3:49 PM

Firefighters working to extinguish gas fire in downtown Dallas

By Mitch Mitchell

DALLAS

Firefighters battled a fire sparked by a broken gas line and asked people to avoid the areas around Main Street, Pearl Street and Caesar Chavez Boulevard, according to published reports.

No injuries had been reported due to the fire, a story by WFAA said. The fire appears to be located at a construction site, according to reporting from NBC 5. Firefighters were fighting the blaze with multiple ladder trucks.

