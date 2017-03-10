Firefighters working to extinguish gas fire in downtown Dallas

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car Pause

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

11:43 Goat, sweat and tears: One family's quest to win it all at the Fort Worth Stock Show

1:25 How to save yourself from drowning

2:40 Biker treks from Texas for Trump

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8