Man in stolen car tries to run, is taken down by police K-9 in Dallas

A man driving a reportedly stolen car tried to evade police but crashed almost immediately and was eventually taken down by a police dog and bitten, according to media reports.
A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the car over about 1:15 a.m. Friday near Interstate 20 and Lancaster Road in southeast Dallas, CBS 11 reported.
The driver sped away but just as quickly crashed into an auto repair shop in the 8300 block of South Lancaster Road, CBS 11 reported. He got out and fled from authorities on foot, WFAA-TV reported.
The driver of a stolen car crashes into a Dallas business and then escapes on foot but is later bitten and captured by a DPD K-9. pic.twitter.com/XZm5fr6wel— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) March 10, 2017
Officials in a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted the suspect running between houses a few blocks away, and a police K-9 took him down with a bite, CBS 11 reported. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of the dog bite to his leg.
The car was reported stolen by Dallas police, and a large amount of marijuana was found in the car, CBS 11 reported.
