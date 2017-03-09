Missing elderly woman identified as victim of large Dallas condo fire

Authorities have confirmed that the body pulled from the rubble of a massive Dallas condo fire was that of a missing elderly woman who lived there, according to media reports.
Jacqueline McDonald, 89, was reported missing after the seven-alarm fire at the Preston Place condos in north Dallas over the weekend, CBS 11 reported. Monday morning, a body was found in the destroyed building near McDonald’s unit.
Early Thursday morning, the Dallas County medical examiner confirmed it was McDonald’s body that was removed from the rubble, CBS 11 and FOX 4 reported.
Update: Officials confirm 89 yr old Jacqueline McDonald is the deceased victim found in the massive Northwest #Dallas condo fire. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Ou3OzAMJWU— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) March 9, 2017
More than 100 firefighters battled the fire late Friday night and early Saturday morning at the four-story building in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Firefighters have continued to extinguish hot spots this week, and the fire reignited early Wednesday morning before it was quickly doused again.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
