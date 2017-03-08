Dallas condo fire reignites

Firefighters were back at the scene of a fatal condominium fire in north Dallas overnight when smoldering flames rekindled.
The fire reignited at the Preston Place condos at 6255 W. Northwest Highway near Preston Road about 1 a.m.
#BREAKING @DallasFireRes_q crews back on scene of the fire ravished N #Dallas condo. Fire & smoke showing from 3rd floor. Details @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XhLo5oqv1k— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) March 8, 2017
Firefighters reportedly had the flames at the four-story complex knocked down by early Wednesday morning.
The initial fire Friday destroyed all 60 units at the complex, killed one elderly woman and displaced about 100 people. More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to douse the flames.
We've been out all night working rehab on a 7 alarm fire at Northwest Hwy and Preston. Multiple collapses in the building. pic.twitter.com/0hRDqhv7Gd— Box4Firebuffs (@Box4Firebuffs) March 4, 2017
The body of resident Jacqueline McDonald, 89, was found near her condo early Monday morning.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Tom Uhler
