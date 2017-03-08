Dallas

March 8, 2017 10:01 AM

Dallas condo fire reignites

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Firefighters were back at the scene of a fatal condominium fire in north Dallas overnight when smoldering flames rekindled.

The fire reignited at the Preston Place condos at 6255 W. Northwest Highway near Preston Road about 1 a.m.

Firefighters reportedly had the flames at the four-story complex knocked down by early Wednesday morning.

The initial fire Friday destroyed all 60 units at the complex, killed one elderly woman and displaced about 100 people. More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to douse the flames.

The body of resident Jacqueline McDonald, 89, was found near her condo early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Seven-alarm fire guts Dallas apartment complex

Firefighters battled a massive seven-alarm apartment blaze that destroyed all 60 units overnight in Dallas. More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to keep the fire contained but by early Saturday all 60 units at the apartment building were de

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Related content

Dallas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos