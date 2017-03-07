Man arrested after barricading himself in house for eight hours

A 27-year-old man armed with a kitchen knife was arrested early Tuesday after Dallas SWAT officers set off gas canisters in the house where he had barricaded himself for almost eight hours.
“Come on outside,” an officer said over a bullhorn as Jeffrey Miller crawled out a window and over the bushes below about 4 a.m. “There you go. Good job. Lay on the ground. Lay down, Jeff.”
Miller had holed up in the house after a fight with his mother, who managed to flee the home in the 12400 block of Hallum Street in the Lake Highlands neighborhood and call police about 8:15 p.m.
When police arrived, Miller refused to come out and officers summoned a SWAT team, police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said in an email.
The incident ended about 4 a.m. after SWAT officers set off gas canisters in the house and Miller surrendered.
He was handcuffed and taken to jail where he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member.
