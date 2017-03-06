Dallas

March 6, 2017 7:22 AM

Body found in Dallas condos that burned down over the weekend

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

A body was found in the north Dallas condominiums that were destroyed by a massive seven-alarm fire late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the Preston Place condos in the 6000 block of West Northwest Highway, where all 60 units were destroyed. More than 100 firefighters worked through the night, and more than 100 residents were displaced.

Early Monday morning, firefighters found a body near the condo of a missing elderly woman, according to The Dallas Morning News. Officials had not identified the body Monday morning, but it is believed to be that of 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, who was reported missing Saturday, according to WFAA-TV.

