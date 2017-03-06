Body found in Dallas condos that burned down over the weekend

A body was found in the north Dallas condominiums that were destroyed by a massive seven-alarm fire late Friday night through Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the Preston Place condos in the 6000 block of West Northwest Highway, where all 60 units were destroyed. More than 100 firefighters worked through the night, and more than 100 residents were displaced.
Woman missing since fire at Preston Place condos lived in 3rd floor corner unit. Medical Examiner to confirm if body found is hers. #IAmUp pic.twitter.com/qDUTcm03KN— Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) March 6, 2017
Early Monday morning, firefighters found a body near the condo of a missing elderly woman, according to The Dallas Morning News. Officials had not identified the body Monday morning, but it is believed to be that of 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald, who was reported missing Saturday, according to WFAA-TV.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments