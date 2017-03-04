Denton police investigating fatal shooting and attempted suicide

Police are investigating the fatal wounding of an elderly woman and the critical injury of a man.
The injured man called 911 about 1:45 p.m. Saturday to tell police that a woman had been shot and then the man hung up the phone, according to a story from our media partners at WFAA. Police tried to call the man back but did not get an answer, the WFAA story said.
Police responded to the call, but when they arrived at a residence in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place, they found a woman who was dead and a suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the WFAA story said.
The man was taken to Medical City Denton where he was listed in critical condition, according to WFAA reporting.
