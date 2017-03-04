More than 100 firefighters battle seven-alarm apartment blaze overnight in Dallas

Firefighters battled a massive seven-alarm apartment blaze that destroyed all 60 units overnight in Dallas.
Dallas-Fire Rescue arrived about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 6000 block of West Northwest Highway to find smoke coming from inside the four-story apartment building. As a resident calmly walked outside, the smoke escalated into heavy flames that spread and quickly raised it to a seven-alarm fire.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to keep the fire contained but by early Saturday all 60 units at the apartment building were destroyed.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to more than 100 displaced residents.
Officials will continue to investigate how the fire started but said it will be difficult due to the extensive damage.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
