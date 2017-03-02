North Texas Jewish community center threatened, reports say

A North Texas Jewish community center has been targeted by anti-Semitic threats, joining a growing number of similar threats around the country, according to reports.
Earlier this week, the CEO of the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas sent an email to parents and members of the JCC saying the organization has received threatening emails and phone calls, NBC 5 reported.
“This is not just a Jewish moment,” said the letter from CEO Artie Allen, according to NBC 5. “This is a cultural moment, in which we are challenged to stand United against hatred and discrimination.”
Dallas Morning News columnist Robert Wilonsky wrote Wednesday that the Dallas JCC was also threatened on Jan. 18, and a swastika was found taped to a pole alongside a Dallas highway.
Anti-Semitic threats and incidents have been reported around the country in the past few months. The Jewish Community Center Association of North America said in a press release Monday that there have been five waves of threats in January and February, totaling 100 incidents at 81 JCCs and Jewish day schools in 33 states and two Canadian provinces.
Two Jewish cemeteries — in Philadelphia and St. Louis — have been vandalized, according to The Associated Press.
On Feb. 21, President Donald Trump condemned the threats against Jewish community centers.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
