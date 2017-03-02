Handcuffed prisoner stole Grand Prairie police car, led officers on chase

A handcuffed prisoner stole a Grand Prairie police SUV and led officers on a chase into North Richland Hills overnight.
An officer had put Luis Alarcon Jr., 25, into the SUV car at Parkland Memorial Hospital around midnight and went to return a wheel chair he had used when he returned and saw the suspect driving away with the vehicle, police said.
Dallas police followed the suspect, who led officers on chase along Texas 114 and Texas 183 into North Richland Hills before the car veered off the highway and down into an embankment at Interstate 820 near U.S. 377.
Alarcon was apprehended without incident and taken to the Grand Prairie Jail.
He faces a possession of narcotics charge as well as charges of stealing a police car and evading arrest, according to NBC DFW.
No injuries were reported.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
