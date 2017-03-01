Tibet women’s soccer team denied U.S. visas for Dallas tournament

Players on a Tibetan women’s soccer team have been denied U.S. visas to attend a tournament in Dallas this spring, according to news reports.
The women’s visa requests were rejected by U.S. embassy officials in Delhi, India, who told them Friday that they had insufficient reason to take the 10-day trip, according to The Guardian.
“What they said is we don’t have strong reasons to go to Dallas,” team captain Jamyang Chotso told The Guardian. “But I think this is not the reason for them to reject us. [We] think the reason is they think we might run away when we reach there.”
#US Embassy in India Denies Visa To Tibetan Women’s Soccer Team After A Year Of Preparation, without any explanation https://t.co/3XW7IXt71U pic.twitter.com/AJlpaNme3R— TIBET (@Tibetans) February 28, 2017
The State Department told news outlets that it could not comment on individual visa applications, nor on the Trump administration’s policy toward Tibet, an autonomous region with a history of strained relations with China.
“They weren’t trying to immigrate,” their coach, Cassie Childers of New Jersey, told The Guardian. “They were trying to play soccer.”
Childers said the experience left her feeling disgusted and “ashamed of my country.”
The women had been invited to attend the prestigious Dr Pepper Dallas Cup by former executive director Gordon Jago last year, according to The Dallas Morning News. The cup has a tradition of inviting international clubs to boost cultural diversity. In the past, it has hosted teams and referees from 100 countries and six continents, tournament officials say, with more than 900 international players participating each year.
Although they couldn’t play in the all-boys tournament April 9-16, the women on the Tibetan team were asked to participate as VIP guests and to lead the opening day procession into the Cotton Bowl under the Tibetan flag. The team had local sponsors, and tournament organizers planned to treat the women to Six Flags and a Dallas Mavericks game during their visit, according to the Morning News. They were also scheduled to play the SMU women’s soccer team.
Jago, a former manager of the Dallas Sidekicks, told the Morning News that tournament officials are still trying to obtain visas for the team. But he said prospects of that happening before the event begins April 9 are not good.
Meanwhile, Childers has set up a fundraising site, “Tibet Women’s Soccer — The Never Give Up Fund,” to recoup the $5,000 the team spent during the visa application process — half the team’s yearly budget, she says. And she says the team still plans to attend a training camp in India later this month and hopes to organize an alternative tour.
The women, many between 18 and 20 years old, reached out to Jago in a video posted on YouTube in which one of the players reads a letter they composed outside the embassy in Delhi. They express their thanks for the invitation, describe their efforts to get where they are, the symbolism of the trip to the United States and the visa rejection.
“Right now, we desperately need your help,” the woman reading the letter says.
