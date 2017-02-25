Dallas

One injured during armed robbery shooting in Dallas, police say

By Azia Branson

DALLAS

One person was injured during an armed robbery shooting Friday night in south Dallas.

A man was looking into his trunk about 8:50 p.m. at the 6000 block of Teague Drive when an armed male suspect approached him and demanded his property, police said. During that time, another male suspect stole items from a passenger that was inside the vehicle.

As the suspects fled the scene, they fired shots and struck the man standing outside his vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to Baylor University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

