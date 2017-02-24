Dallas

February 24, 2017 8:10 AM

Dallas fire truck assisting at crash scene is hit by car

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

Police detained a man who crashed into a Dallas fire truck Thursday night, according to media reports.

Police and firefighters responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Beckley Avenue about 10 p.m., according to NBC 5.

A fire truck was being used to block traffic, and a driver crashed into it, according to reports. The driver was detained by police, but it wasn’t immediately known whether he was arrested, NBC 5 reported.

No major injuries were reported in the collision, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Dallas

