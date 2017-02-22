Dallas County ‘Dreamer’s’ arrest puts scare in immigration-rights community

A 25-year-old “Dreamer” was arrested for traffic warrants Tuesday night in Richardson, sparking fears among the immigration-rights community that he would be placed on an ICE detainer.
Edwin Romero was released shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Richardson Jail after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to put a criminal hold on him, a police spokesman said.
An ICE hold, or detainer, refers to an official request from ICE to a local law enforcement agency that ICE be alerted before a person in custody is released so that ICE can then take over custody, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Immigration Council. The detainer is a tool used to identify potentially deportable individuals who are housed in jails or prisons nationwide.
Romero’s friends took to social media to spread word of his arrest as lawyers worked to find more information. Attorneys with RAICES, a Texas nonprofit that assists immigration detainees, activated efforts to help Romero, a University of Texas at Dallas student who works for an animal clinic and volunteers in the community.
Richardson police Sgt. Kevin Perlich said Romero was arrested Tuesday at 10:43 p.m. He was stopped for an expired registration, Perlich said, and police were notified that he had regional warrants for non-moving violations.
“At the jail, he was asked if he is a U.S. citizen, Perlich said.
“He’s not a citizen, so ICE was contacted,” Perlich said, adding that initially ICE told Richardson police a detainer was not necessary, then backtracked and asked for a hold for a civil matter.
“We are not detaining him for a civil matter,” Perlich said.
Perlich said the department received several calls about Romero’s case.
Romero’s case illustrates the sense of heightened alert that exists in the North Texas immigrant community. He was not immediately available for comment.
Farheen Siddiqi, a staff attorney with RAICES in Dallas, said attorneys became involved because traffic violations are not the type of legal issues that prompted deportation proceedings in the past. Immigration-rights advocates worried that if Romero was turned over to ICE, he would face deportation.
Romero is a beneficiary of the DACA program. In 2012, President Barack Obama signed an executive order establishing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The idea was to buy time for Congress to act, but that hasn’t happened.
Many of the DACA recipients call themselves “Dreamers” because they are among more than 741,000 young people who were brought to the United States as children without legal status.
Even though the Trump administration has not taken action against people on DACA, many are worried and point to reports that two DACA recipients were arrested and detained by immigration authorities — one in Washington state and one in San Antonio. In the latter, the young man was released from federal custody.
Fears of deportation intensified this week with the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. New rules are expected to expand the Homeland Security Department’s authority to detain and deport people in the country without legal status.
Videographer Maria Chiu contributed to this report, which contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
