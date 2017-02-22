Dallas

February 22, 2017 8:47 AM

18-wheeler overturns, shuts down traffic on Dallas freeway

Star-Telegram

An 18-wheeler overturned on R.L. Thornton Freeway near downtown Dallas overnight and shut down traffic on the highway, according to reports.

The wreck happened about 3 a.m. as the southbound truck was crossing the Trinity River and caused backups through the morning rush hour, WFAA.com reported.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was still unknown early Wednesday.

No other details were immediately available.

Dallas

