18-wheeler overturns, shuts down traffic on Dallas freeway

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

0:33 Man arrested after traffic stop turned into Dallas county pursuit Monday night

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:06 Resident, dogs escape Dallas house fire in time

3:02 Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station