North Texas man walks about a dozen miles to work five days a week

A North Texas man is taking his two-and-a-half-hour commute in stride.
Patrick Edmond, 52, walks about a dozen miles five days a week from his home in Plano to work as a manager at a Braum’s restaurant in McKinney, WFAA-TV reported. He told reporters he used to work at the Braum’s in Plano, but recently moved to the McKinney store to help out there.
A McKinney police officer saw Edmond walking on the shoulder of U.S. 75, stopped to check on him and was struck by Edmond’s commitment and “great attitude.” The police department posted a photo of Edmond and the officer on Facebook on Saturday, and it has been shared more than 1,100 times.
Edmond told WFAA-TV that he used to have a car but has gotten used to not having one. He said he uses the time to think, and he isn’t lonely on the daily hike.
“The man upstairs. He walks with me every day,” Edmond told WFAA-TV.
He told NBC 5 that there are “no excuses” to complain or hide from the commitment he made to his job
Edmond gets a ride home from a friend at the end of his shift, reports said.
In a statement, Braum’s said Edmond was offered a promotion from the Plano store to the McKinney store about a month ago, and during the interview, he said he had reliable transportation, NBC 5 reported. Braum’s didn’t know he was walking to work until he was featured on the local news this weekend, and Braum’s is evaluating his situation.
A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $3,800 for him.
