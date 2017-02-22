Police investigate death of woman found on Dallas street

Police are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Dallas.
Officers went to the 3900 block of Balch Drive at about 11:50 p.m. after a driver saw her, according to WFAA.
She was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
A driver discovers a body of a woman in the street 4100 Balch and calls Dallas PD. Investigators say she had been shot and now has died. pic.twitter.com/bkbxB7y5Pl— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) February 22, 2017
No information about a suspect was available early Wednesday.
