February 22, 2017 6:58 AM

Police investigate death of woman found on Dallas street

By Azia Branson

Police are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Dallas.

Officers went to the 3900 block of Balch Drive at about 11:50 p.m. after a driver saw her, according to WFAA.

She was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

No information about a suspect was available early Wednesday.

