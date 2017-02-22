Police investigate death of woman found on Dallas street

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

0:20 Man shot dead in north Dallas apartment overnight

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:02 Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side