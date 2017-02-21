One arrested after leading officials on chase in Dallas County

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

1:39 Arlington Martin dominates Keller Timber Creek

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:02 Transitioning AHHS grad Benjamin Juan on FWISD transgender bathroom policy

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth