One arrested after leading officials on chase in Dallas County

One man was arrested late Monday after leading officers on a chase through Dallas County, officials said.
The pursuit began when Wilmer police attempted to pull over the suspect in a tan pickup for speeding about 10 p.m. and he did not stop.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase on Interstate 635 and the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted by air.
Multi-agency pursuit involving a suspect with a felony warrant and weapons in the vehicle. Suspect surrendered after his tires were spiked. pic.twitter.com/jsbhaSSj6Y— DPS 101 (@TXDPS101) February 21, 2017
The chase ended about 10:25 p.m. in Dallas near Webb Chapel and Medical Parkway when deputies deployed spikes that damaged and stopped the suspect’s vehicle. He then surrendered to deputies without incident.
Officials found that the suspect, who has not been identified, had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Weapons were also recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle.
