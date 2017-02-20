Dallas surgeon sentenced to life in prison for maiming elderly patient

A Dallas County jury on Monday sentenced a North Texas surgeon to life in prison for maiming an elderly patient during surgery in 2012, according to the Dallas Morning News and multiple other reports.
Christopher Duntsch, 45, was convicted last week of injury to an elderly person, a first-degree felony.
His victim, Mary Efurd, was left in a wheelchair and in constant pain after Duntsch botched her back surgery in 2012, when Efurd was 74, according to WFAA.
“I trusted him,” Efurd testified at trial, according to the Morning News. “I trusted that he would do what was right.”
Two of Duntsch’s other patients died during back surgery and other were maimed or paralyzed, according to testimony.
Duntsch had also been indicted on five counts of aggravated assault, though he was only tried on the charge of injury to an elderly person.
A D Magazine story on Duntsch in November nicknamed him “Dr. Death” and outlined his history of botched surgeries in Dallas and Collin counties.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
