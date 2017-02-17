One hospitalized after being trapped between vehicles in Dallas

A woman was hospitalized and a driver was taken into custody overnight after crash involving three vehicles in Dallas.
A black BMW was traveling north about 2:30 a.m. on the Dallas North Tollway when the driver began swerving left and right before crashing into a concrete barrier, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of a Chrysler minivan stopped to assist when the driver and passenger of the BMW exited their vehicle. A Toyota Camry driving north did not see the accident and slammed into the BMW which then hit the minivan and trapped the female BMW passenger in between the vehicles.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the woman with serious injuries to Medical City Plano.
The BMW driver fled the scene on foot but was later found at a nearby Whataburger and taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving, Haschel said.
No other injuries were reported.
Troopers had the tollway closed for almost two hours.
