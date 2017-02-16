Surveillance video of drive-by shooting at V-Live Dallas released

Police released surveillance video Thursday of assailants shooting out of a vehicle as they left V-Live Dallas off Stemmons Freeway and fatally wounding a man seated in his car.
Stanley Mays, 47, was shot about 4:20 a.m. Monday as he sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of the club at 1311 Empire Central Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.
The video shows a dark sedan coming out of the upper right side of the screen and the occupants firing shots at the 11-second mark as they head westbound on Empire Central under Stemmons Freeway into the warehouse district.
Dallas police released the surveillance video and asked business owners to review it to see if they recognized the vehicle involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the assailants should contact Detective Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.
