More than 60 people displaced by Dallas apartment fire, reports say

A late-night fire at a Dallas apartment complex affected numerous tenants, according to media reports and the Red Cross DFW.
Firefighters responded to the Richland Trace Condominiums, in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Richardson, about 10 p.m. and doused the flames, according to NBC 5. No one was injured.
More than 60 people were affected by tonight's #fire in Richardson. We're working w/ them 1:1 on needs & to provide food/clothing/lodging. pic.twitter.com/H6Zqpxgbrd— Red Cross DFW (@RedCrossDFW) February 16, 2017
The Dallas Morning News reported that 36 units were affected, displacing more than 60 people. The Red Cross DFW said on Twitter that it is working with the victims to provide food, clothing and lodging.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments