Corner Bakery significantly damaged in fire, authorities say

Fire significantly damaged a Corner Bakery off Highway 75 near Collin Creek Mall in Plano early Wednesday, according to reports.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building even as firefighters worked to douse the fire, which was called in about 4:40 a.m.
Authorities told WFAA's News 8 that IHOP employees next door saw smoke and called 911. No one was in the Corner Bakery at the time, authorities told Fox 4 News. The restaurant is in the 900 block of North Central Expressway.
Officials believe the fire started near the back of the building, WFAA and others reported. Plano Fire Department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell told NBCDFW.com the fire caused the roof to collapse into the building.
As of 7:30 a.m. the flames were mostly extinguished aside from hot spots.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the building sustained significant damage, authorities said.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
