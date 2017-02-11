First responders passing by rescue woman from burning car in Balch Springs

Two first responders are being praised as heroes for rescuing a woman from a burning car after passing by the crash early Saturday in Balch Springs.
Two Alliance Ambulance Service employees were driving down Interstate 635 when they passed a single-vehicle crash with a burning car, said Sean Davis, Balch Springs fire spokesman. The two employees quickly stopped to help and pulled the woman from inside the burning car.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with minor burns to her legs.
Balch Springs fire crews responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters on scene told Davis that the two employees likely saved the woman’s life for taking action when they did.
Davis did not have the names of the employees and said they do not work for the city of Balch Springs.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
