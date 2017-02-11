Dallas

Two teens killed, one hospitalized after Porsche crashes into tree in Plano

By Azia Branson

Two 16-year-old females were killed and other is in serious condition after their vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night in Plano.

Police said the Porsche Macan was traveling southbound near the 1600 block of Mira Vista Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a tree at a high speed and caught fire.

Two of the teenagers were found dead inside the burning car and the other was found near the car on the ground, police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition by Plano Fire-Rescue.

Plano police have not released their names as of Saturday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

