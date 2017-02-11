Engine trouble leads to emergency landing for small plane in Dallas

A small plane reportedly made an emergency landing after departing from Dallas Executive Airport Saturday morning, Fox 4 News reported.
The single-engine plane landed in an open field about five miles east of the airport around 1700 Wagon Wheels Trail, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, Jason Evans, told Fox 4.
Two occupants reported engine trouble almost immediately after taking off, according to NBC 5.
No injuries were reported.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
