February 11, 2017 10:06 AM

Engine trouble leads to emergency landing for small plane in Dallas

By Azia Branson

A small plane reportedly made an emergency landing after departing from Dallas Executive Airport Saturday morning, Fox 4 News reported.

The single-engine plane landed in an open field about five miles east of the airport around 1700 Wagon Wheels Trail, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, Jason Evans, told Fox 4.

Two occupants reported engine trouble almost immediately after taking off, according to NBC 5.

No injuries were reported.

