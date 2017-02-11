Two hospitalized after suspected drunken driver ran red light in Dallas

Two people were hospitalized overnight after a suspected drunken driver ran a red light in Dallas.
About 10:30 p.m. at the 3200 block of Hampton Road, the driver of a Chevrolet Crossover was traveling southbound when they ran a red light causing a Ford Flex to crash into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, police said.
The Chevrolet then rolled over and flipped upside, slamming into and knocking over a wooden utility pole. A witness rushed to help the passengers when at the same time a Nissan Titan traveling northbound on Hampton Road struck the utility pole and caused the wires to hit the witness on the head, according to Dallas police.
One of the passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with minor injuries.
The driver, Maria Sanchez, 27, was later arrested and charged with intoxication assault, police said.
The conditions of the occupants in the Ford and Nissan as well as the witness are unknown.
Oncor responded to the scene to help untangle and clear the wires from the road.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
