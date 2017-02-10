Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Deep Ellum beer garden

Police are seeking the identity of an aggravated assault suspect who shot a 58-year-old man outside a beer garden in Deep Ellum last month.
The founder of Ochre House Theater, Matthew Posey, and his friend had just left the Cold Beer Company about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 when the suspect approached them, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The suspect shot Posey and then fled the scene in a silver 4-door vehicle driven by an unknown person, police said.
A Dallas police artist sketched an image of the suspect from the victim’s detailed description.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call police at 214-671-3644 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. An award of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
