Police chase ends in fiery crash after man shoots at ex-girlfriends home

Two men are in custody after a drive-by shooting led police on a chase through Dallas County early Friday.
A Rowlett woman called police to report a drive-by shooting at her home just after midnight at the 2600 block of Remington Drive. She stated that she had an ongoing dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Fox 4 News reported.
The mother and two children inside the home were not injured in the shooting.
A suspicious vehicle was then spotted by police driving westbound on Interstate 30. Police followed the vehicle through Garland, Mesquite and into Dallas when a handgun was thrown out of the vehicle, NBC DFW reported.
Dallas police assisted with the high-speed chase before the suspect crashed into a pole and the vehicle caught fire.
The driver and one other suspect in the car were not injured and were taken into police custody.
Rowlett police have not identified the suspects.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments