Dallas woman who robbed 4 banks is sentenced to 5 years in prison

A 50-year-old woman who admitted to robbing four Dallas banks in 2015 was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Glenda Faye Hendrix, of Dallas, pleaded guilty in March 2016 to one count of robbery, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas.
Hendrix admitted robbing four banks from Oct. 14 to Nov. 25 in 2015. In each robbery, Hendrix handed a note to the teller demanding they give her all of their money, the news release said.
Police told The Dallas Morning News that Hendrix wore different disguises and either said she had a gun or displayed one.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments