SUV injures two construction workers in crash on I-35E in Dallas

Two construction workers were hospitalized overnight after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on the interstate Wednesday, Fox 4 News reported.
Police told NBC DFW that the SUV struck the two people at about 11:15 p.m. while they were working in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 35E near Inwood Road.
Both workers were transported with serious injuries to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Fox 4 reported.
The driver of the SUV was arrested and faces charges for intoxication assault, according to Fox 4.
#BREAKING 2 highway workers seriously injured when they were struck in a construction zone along Stemmons Frwy. Story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/jBH2s6Tn2M— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) February 9, 2017
