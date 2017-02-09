Dallas

February 9, 2017 7:13 AM

SUV injures two construction workers in crash on I-35E in Dallas

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Two construction workers were hospitalized overnight after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on the interstate Wednesday, Fox 4 News reported.

Police told NBC DFW that the SUV struck the two people at about 11:15 p.m. while they were working in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 35E near Inwood Road.

Both workers were transported with serious injuries to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Fox 4 reported.

The driver of the SUV was arrested and faces charges for intoxication assault, according to Fox 4.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

