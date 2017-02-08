Dallas police requesting public assistance in search for missing teen

Police requested help Wednesday in the Dallas Police Department’s search for a critical missing person.
Isaiah Rahimi, 18, was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 4900 block of Haverwood Lane in Dallas, according to a Dallas police news release.
Rahimi “may be a danger to himself and others,” the news release said.
Rahimi is 6’ 2” tall, and weighs about 160 pounds, according to Dallas police. He was last seen wearing a dark blue dress shirt, dark blue pants and white Nike basketball shoes.
Police requested anyone with information about Rahimi to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments