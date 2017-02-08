FBI offers reward for Dallas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

The FBI is offering almost $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Faustino Valdez, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children.
The reward was offered Tuesday for the 35-year-old Valdez, who has eluded authorities for more than a year and is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities believe he has fled North Texas and may be in Mexico.
His ex-girlfriend Marisol Espinosa, 34, a mother of three, was last seen Dec. 29, 2015. Her remains were found two months later under a bridge in southeast Dallas.
A Dallas County grand jury indicted Valdez on a murder charge in April, and a federal arrest warrant was issued in May.
Valdez is described as about 5-foot-8, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left and right shoulder. He may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information should call the FBI at 800-225-5324. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
