Officer injured in crash during vehicle pursuit in Dallas, reports say

A Balch Springs police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after her police vehicle was struck by a car during a police pursuit in Dallas, according to media reports.
Police began pursuing the vehicle in Balch Springs about 9 p.m., according to The Dallas Morning News. Near the intersection of South Marsalis Avenue and East Ledbetter Drive, the officer’s patrol vehicle was hit.
The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to reports.
Soon after that crash, the driver being chased stopped near the 1300 block of Alaska Avenue and two people got out and ran, NBC 5 reported. The driver, who had warrants, was taken to the hospital with a pre-existing condition. The passenger was released and won’t be charged, according to NBC 5.
