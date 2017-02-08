Police chase ends in crash, gas leak in Dallas, reports say

Two men were arrested after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning and crashing in Dallas, according to media reports.
Police saw a reported stolen vehicle in DeSoto, and the suspects led the officers on a chase about 4 a.m. until crashing in the 6900 block of University Hills Boulevard, according to NBC 5. The crash damaged trees, fences, power lines and a gas pipe, causing a leak.
The chase reached high speeds, FOX 4 reported.
#BREAKING high speed chase involving #Desoto police ends in a crash in Southern #Dallas. Story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Lou5HagJVO— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) February 8, 2017
The two men were taken to a hospital in police custody with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to NBC 5.
Because of the gas leak, Atmos told NBC 5 that the gas was turned off in the area and crews were working on repairs.
