6 people injured in wreck in east Oak Cliff

Six people were injured in a wreck in east Oak Cliff in which the driver of a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria ran a stop sign, was hit by a 1992 Lexus and overturned, according to police.
Police say they believe the driver of the Crown Vic was impaired.
The wreck happened about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Ramona and Hudspeth Avenues.
The driver of the Ford was headed eastbound, ran the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by the Lexus, which was headed northbound, police said. The Ford rotated and flipped over, according to police.
Injured were the female driver and two female passengers in the Crown Victoria, and a man and his two grandchildren in the Lexus. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver of the Crown Vic, who suffered a broken hip in the accident, would be arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault upon her release from the hospital.
