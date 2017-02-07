6 people injured in wreck in east Oak Cliff

0:32 Two-car wreck flips one car and sends six people to the hospital Pause

0:25 A dead baby was brought to a north Dallas fire station Monday evening

0:20 Man shot dead in north Dallas apartment overnight

1:43 Five-year-old fights hunger with food drive

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

1:13 Patterson: LT and Cannon, like many TCU players, 'Better than the stars that they had'