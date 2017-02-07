Dallas

Dallas police investigate dead baby brought to fire station in a box

By Azia Branson

DALLAS

A dead baby was brought in a box to a Dallas fire station Monday night, police said.

Dallas police were called to assist Dallas Fire-Rescue at about 9:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lombardy Lane after someone brought the baby to the station.

Police said the infant’s death is unexplained and called child-abuse detectives to investigate.

The infant was taken to the Dallas County medical examiner to determine the cause of death, police said.

Dallas police will continue to investigate.

