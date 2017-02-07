Dallas

February 7, 2017 7:20 AM

One killed in shooting at far north Dallas apartment, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a far north Dallas apartment complex, according to media reports.

The male victim was found in critical condition about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Frankford Road, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The man had been shot in the parking lot and was taken to the hospital, where he died, FOX 4 reported. His identity was not immediately available.

Police were still searching for the suspect or suspects, according to the Dallas newspaper.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Dallas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos