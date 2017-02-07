One killed in shooting at far north Dallas apartment, reports say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a far north Dallas apartment complex, according to media reports.
The male victim was found in critical condition about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Frankford Road, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Live this morning at apt. complex in Far N. Dallas. Man was shot in the parking lot, made it inside his apartment, then died at hospital. pic.twitter.com/M03bhWtX8Y— Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) February 7, 2017
The man had been shot in the parking lot and was taken to the hospital, where he died, FOX 4 reported. His identity was not immediately available.
Police were still searching for the suspect or suspects, according to the Dallas newspaper.
