Dallas police officer refused service at Golden Chick

A restaurant chain that gives back to the community, including raising money for local police, is under fire for an employee who refused service to an officer.
The incident occurred last week at a central Oak Cliff store in Kiest Boulevard, according to CBSDFW.com.
After the incident, in which an employee told the officer “we don’t serve your kind here,” social media protests began including promises of a boycott from the law enforcement community.
As complaints about the incident were put on Golden Chick’s Facebook page, the restaurant responded.
“We are extremely disappointed with the exchange that occurred with a Golden Chick employee and a Dallas police officer, and immediately terminated the employee. This does not reflect our restaurants’ pride in serving the Dallas Police Department and all police departments throughout the communities our restaurants are located.”
Golden Chick Store Director Ike Ugokwe said his restaurant has donated hundreds of school supplies to students, given box dinners to the homeless and offers discounts to police officers on duty, according to CBS.
“All those things that we had worked over the years to build see you can see it crashing down because of one simple comment,” Ugokwe told CBS.
A Facebook post by Michael Mata, president of Dallas Police Association, said this was an “unfortunate isolated incident,” and said “Golden Chick has been an amazing community partner with DPD and the Dallas Police Association. The tremendous company and its employees raised money to support the families of the fallen from the July 7th tragedy. I and all officers appreciate their continued support.”
Last month, a Fort Worth police officer was refused service at Wendy’s. Last year, a McDonald’s employee was fired for refusing service to a Brenham police officer.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments