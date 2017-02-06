2 men arrested after shooting into Mexican restaurant, police say

Two men were arrested in Dallas overnight after being kicked out of the Micheladas restaurant on Webb Chapel and then shooting into the building, according to police.
A security guard reportedly returned fire as the suspects drove off in a Ford pickup.
There were no known injuries.
Police said the men were bounced from the restaurant at 2828 Webb Chapel Extension in northwest Dallas after a disturbance that occurred about 1 a.m.
They were caught and detained a couple of blocks away, police said.
Comments