Dallas

February 6, 2017 10:55 AM

2 men arrested after shooting into Mexican restaurant, police say

Star-Telegram

DALLAS

Two men were arrested in Dallas overnight after being kicked out of the Micheladas restaurant on Webb Chapel and then shooting into the building, according to police.

A security guard reportedly returned fire as the suspects drove off in a Ford pickup.

There were no known injuries.

Police said the men were bounced from the restaurant at 2828 Webb Chapel Extension in northwest Dallas after a disturbance that occurred about 1 a.m.

They were caught and detained a couple of blocks away, police said.

