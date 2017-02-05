Dallas

February 5, 2017 9:25 AM

No injuries reported in pair of early morning house fires

Star-Telegram

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of two house fires early Sunday, one in Dallas and one in Sunnyvale.

Around 2 a.m. the Sunnyvale Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Harris Drive in Sunnyvale, which is located east of Mesquite.

All residents inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Around 4 a.m. the Dallas Fire Department responded to a one-story structure fire in the 400 block of Woodmont Drive.

The residents made it safely outside and no injuries were reported there either.

Dallas

