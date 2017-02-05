No injuries reported in pair of early morning house fires

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of two house fires early Sunday, one in Dallas and one in Sunnyvale.
Around 2 a.m. the Sunnyvale Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Harris Drive in Sunnyvale, which is located east of Mesquite.
All residents inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
Around 4 a.m. the Dallas Fire Department responded to a one-story structure fire in the 400 block of Woodmont Drive.
The residents made it safely outside and no injuries were reported there either.
