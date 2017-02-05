No injuries reported in pair of early morning house fires

0:46 One hospitalized after being shot in the head in Dallas early Saturday Pause

3:09 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on learning of his Hall of Fame induction.

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:16 No injuries reported in early morning Dallas house fire

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor