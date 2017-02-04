Officials identify man fatally shot by Irving police officers Friday

Police officials have identified a man who was fatally shot after they say he refused to drop his gun when he stepped outside an Irving hotel room on Friday.
Three police officers fired at Daniel Loren Rucker, 45, shortly after he emerged from a hotel room at Homewood Suites at 6:36 p.m. on a shots fired call, a news release from the Irving Police Department said. Rucker died at the scene, police said.
Hotel management at Homewood Suites, located in the 4300 block of Wingren Drive, alerted authorities to shots being fired at the hotel about 5 p.m., police said.
The officers said they discharged their weapons because they feared for their lives, according to police. No one else was injured.
Detectives are interviewing Rucker’s friends and family members in an effort to build a time line of events leading up to the shooting. Toxicology results are pending, police said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments