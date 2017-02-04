Dallas

February 4, 2017 9:29 AM

One hospitalized after being shot in the head overnight in Dallas

By Azia Branson

DALLAS

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head in Dallas early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call about 1:30 a.m. at Spring Avenue and Cross Street to find the victim injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim in stable condition to Baylor University Medical Center.

A video from the scene shows a wrecked vehicle found with the back window shot out and blood covering the seats. It is unknown if the shots came from inside or outside the vehicle.

Police said the suspect was unknown as of early Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

