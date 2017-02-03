A suspect who refused to drop his gun when ordered was shot by Irving police

Police officers fatally wounded a man who refused to drop his weapon after a standoff that lasted more than an hour and 30 minutes.
Police officers were called to the Homewood Suites hotel located in the 4300 block of Wingren Drive on a shots fired call shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Irving Police Department.
Hotel management told officers that shots were being fired in one of their guest rooms.
Police were able to locate the room where the gunshots were coming from and tried to speak with the occupant, but they heard additional shots being fired inside, the release said.
Officers then surrounded the room and continued to try and make contact with the man inside. About 6:30 p.m. the suspect left the room holding a handgun and officers told him to drop his weapon, according to the release.
The suspect did not drop his weapon and three officers fired at him because they feared for their lives, the release said.
The man received life saving treatment but died at the scene, the release said. No officers were injured.
The names of the suspect and the officers have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
