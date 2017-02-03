3-year-old injured in shooting at Dallas apartments, police say

A 3-year-old is in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a Dallas apartment complex early Friday, police said.
Dallas police responded about 1:21 a.m. to Oasis Apartments at the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive where they found the injured child.
The child was transported with a non-life threatening injury to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, police said.
Police said they believe the gunshot came from outside of the home.
NBC DFW reported that around 20 bullet casings were found at the apartment complex.
Dallas police will continue to investigate.
